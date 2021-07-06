'We Just Marched Out' - US Abandons Afghan Base At Night

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US troops abandoned Bagram Air Base - a symbol of the US occupation of Afghanistan - in the dead of night. Reportedly the Afghan commander did not know until morning that he was in charge. Good move? Neocons not happy. Also today - soldiers unhappy about mandatory jab and...were US sailors forced to participate in "Pride" hike?