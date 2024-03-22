❗️The Moment of the AFU Attack in Belgorod that Killed a Woman and Her Dog while on a Walk

❗️The moment of the AFU attack in Belgorod that killed a woman and her dog.
The Ukrainian attack began when a local resident went for a walk with her pet.
The AFU shelling also set fire to cars in the courtyard of a multi-storey building.
Ukrainian social media posted with this video .... 'Morning in Belgrade is Beautiful'
