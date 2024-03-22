Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
❗️The Moment of the AFU Attack in Belgorod that Killed a Woman and Her Dog while on a Walk
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1012 Subscribers
68 views
Published 15 hours ago

❗️The moment of the AFU attack in Belgorod that killed a woman and her dog.

The Ukrainian attack began when a local resident went for a walk with her pet.

The AFU shelling also set fire to cars in the courtyard of a multi-storey building.

Adding...

Ukrainian social media posted with this video .... 'Morning in Belgrade is Beautiful'

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket