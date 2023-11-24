The CDC Has Just Been Notified That The Covid-19 Vaccines Are Killing People (2023)

Covid BC
Nov 24, 2023
“This is an official record of my Skype call to CDC Director of Media relations Ben Haynes notifying him that I have record-level data proving that the COVID vaccines are killing people. I offered the CDC the opportunity to view and authenticate the data.”
- Steve Kirsch (Nov. 2023)
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/xot2GfNCVmSo/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.