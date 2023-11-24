Create New Account
The CDC Has Just Been Notified That The Covid-19 Vaccines Are Killing People (2023)
Covid BC


Nov 24, 2023


“This is an official record of my Skype call to CDC Director of Media relations Ben Haynes notifying him that I have record-level data proving that the COVID vaccines are killing people. I offered the CDC the opportunity to view and authenticate the data.”

- Steve Kirsch (Nov. 2023)


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/xot2GfNCVmSo/

vaccinescdcdeathskillingcovid-19covidsteve kirschcovid bcskype calldirector of mediaben haynesrecord-level data

