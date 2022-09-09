GT10 - Food Crisis, Fact or Fiction? And Potato Experiment Update

In this episode, we look at if the food crisis is real or hype.

Rachel also reveals the results of her Ruth Stout potato experiment of no dig, no water and how that did during the heatwave.

LINKS

Grow Together Telegram Channel: https://t.me/growtogetherfoodgardens

Seeds https://seedcooperative.org.uk/

Fertilizer https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/alarming-signs-farmers-reduce-fertilizer-may-wreck-crop-yields

Robot farms https://cosmosmagazine.com/technology/worlds-first-robot-run-farm-to-open-in-japan/

https://www.industrytap.com/robot-run-farm-uses-as-little-as-5-of-the-water-needed-in-traditional-farms/53919

California water: https://modernfarmer.com/2022/03/california-drought-pay-farmers/

Holland: https://medium.com/the-global-millennial/how-the-netherlands-is-the-worlds-second-largest-food-exporter-c411b8fb14dd



https://nexusnewsfeed.com/article/human-rights/11-200-farms-in-holland-to-be-closed-to-meet-climate-goals/



Poultry https://slaynews.com/news/global-poultry-culling-doubles-food-shortage-crisis-deepens/

Destruction map https://www.zeemaps.com/view?group=4410859&x=-89.849631&y=44.059004&z=14