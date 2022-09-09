GT10 - Food Crisis, Fact or Fiction? And Potato Experiment Update

In this episode, we look at if the food crisis is real or hype.
Rachel also reveals the results of her Ruth Stout potato experiment of no dig, no water and how that did during the heatwave.
LINKS
Grow Together Telegram Channel: https://t.me/growtogetherfoodgardens
Seeds https://seedcooperative.org.uk/
Fertilizer https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/alarming-signs-farmers-reduce-fertilizer-may-wreck-crop-yields
Robot farms https://cosmosmagazine.com/technology/worlds-first-robot-run-farm-to-open-in-japan/
https://www.industrytap.com/robot-run-farm-uses-as-little-as-5-of-the-water-needed-in-traditional-farms/53919
California water: https://modernfarmer.com/2022/03/california-drought-pay-farmers/
Holland: https://medium.com/the-global-millennial/how-the-netherlands-is-the-worlds-second-largest-food-exporter-c411b8fb14dd
https://nexusnewsfeed.com/article/human-rights/11-200-farms-in-holland-to-be-closed-to-meet-climate-goals/
Poultry https://slaynews.com/news/global-poultry-culling-doubles-food-shortage-crisis-deepens/
Destruction map https://www.zeemaps.com/view?group=4410859&x=-89.849631&y=44.059004&z=14
