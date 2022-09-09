Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
GT10 - Food Crisis, Fact or Fiction? And Potato Experiment Update
202 views
channel image
Grow Together
Published 2 months ago |

In this episode, we look at if the food crisis is real or hype.

Rachel also reveals the results of her Ruth Stout potato experiment of no dig, no water and how that did during the heatwave.

LINKS

Grow Together Telegram Channel: https://t.me/growtogetherfoodgardens

Seeds https://seedcooperative.org.uk/ 

Fertilizer https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/alarming-signs-farmers-reduce-fertilizer-may-wreck-crop-yields

Robot farms https://cosmosmagazine.com/technology/worlds-first-robot-run-farm-to-open-in-japan/

https://www.industrytap.com/robot-run-farm-uses-as-little-as-5-of-the-water-needed-in-traditional-farms/53919

California water: https://modernfarmer.com/2022/03/california-drought-pay-farmers/

Holland: https://medium.com/the-global-millennial/how-the-netherlands-is-the-worlds-second-largest-food-exporter-c411b8fb14dd

https://nexusnewsfeed.com/article/human-rights/11-200-farms-in-holland-to-be-closed-to-meet-climate-goals/

Poultry https://slaynews.com/news/global-poultry-culling-doubles-food-shortage-crisis-deepens/

Destruction map https://www.zeemaps.com/view?group=4410859&x=-89.849631&y=44.059004&z=14

Keywords
farmingpotatoesfood crisisruth stoutgrowing vegetables

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket