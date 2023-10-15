Faith and perseverance are driving forces in spirituality!

2Thess lesson #7. The building up of faith leads to perseverance and the perseverance being built adds to your faith. These two are spiritual dynamics that increase and work off of one another. This takes a serious faith just as at salvation, the faith that clings to the person and work of Jesus Christ. Satan loves emotional counterfeits to confuse and stop these two spiritual dynamics, be alert!
