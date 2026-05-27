Lebanon Mirrors Gaza’s Fate - Daniel McAdams to Ron Paul, RP-Liberty Report, clip

Lebanon mirrors Gaza’s fate – Daniel McAdams to Ron Paul



🗣 “What does Israel do every time a deal [with Iran] is announced? They pummel Lebanon; they take out their frustration on Lebanon,” Liberty Report co-host, Daniel McAdams, stresses.



💬 “They’re basically turning it [Lebanon] into Gaza,” he adds.



McAdams emphasizes that the footage coming out of Lebanon shows “complete and total destruction of everything, just like Gaza.”

Adding, BS & lies about rebuilding Gaza:

Trump’s Gaza ‘Peace Board’ cash-strapped & mired in bureaucratic chaos



Despite eye-watering promises of $17 billion in funding, Trump’s Gaza Board of Peace has become trapped in a swamp of legal confusion, political theatre and bureaucratic improvisation, reports FT.



Four months after the launch, the World Bank fund created for the initiative has received exactly zero dollars from donors, according to people familiar with the matter.



👉 Back when Trump pitched the board, world leaders were invited to cough up $1 billion for “lifetime memberships”, member states pledged $7 billion for Gaza relief, and Trump himself promised another $10 billion in US funding.



In reality, donors have reportedly bypassed the official World Bank mechanism entirely and instead sent money directly to a JPMorgan account controlled by the board.



Unlike the World Bank structure — which comes with reporting rules and oversight — the JPMorgan route has no independent transparency requirements.



Some limited funds have surfaced.



🔴 Morocco reportedly contributed around $20 million, paying for offices and salaries tied to postwar Gaza planning



🔴 The UAE pledged $100 million for a new Gaza police force (the program is yet to start, the cash reportedly frozen)



Meanwhile, not a single US dollar has actually gone toward rebuilding Gaza itself.



The board has started inviting bids for security and reconstruction projects in the enclave, but according to its spokesperson, not a single contract has actually been awarded yet, adds the report.

More about this:

Trump’s 'Board of Peace' for Gaza: a diplomatic failure in a soap bubble?



Announced 4 months ago with great fanfare, Trump’s Board of Peace (BoP) remains completely inactive, despite demanding massive membership fees and making bold promises. Western media now openly suggest donors are steering clear, skeptical the fund will ever function.



In fact, the BoP has all the hallmarks of an international financial pyramid. Here’s why:



🌏 No money. Financial reports cited by multiple Western outlets show the fund is effectively empty. Member nations pledged billions, but almost nothing has been deposited, even though a permanent seat costs $1 billion.



🌏 No transparency. Instead of using the World Bank’s open systems, the Trump administration directs donations into a private JPMorgan Chase account. There's no independent oversight, no public audits. So neither members nor watchdogs can verify how much has been raised or spent.



🌏 Illusive promises. The project runs on economic illusion: a great deal of future promises with no real assets. There’s no concrete program or even a rough plan, just vague talk of turning Gaza into a "Mideastern Riviera" of luxury resorts.



🌏 Total Trump control. Under BoP rules, Donald Trump is permanent Inaugural Chairman. He alone decides who joins or is excluded, breaks ties, names his successor, and vetoes any resolution. Remarkably, he remains chairman even after leaving the US presidency.



🌏 No results. The US-backed Gaza ceasefire, which became the main pretext for creating the BoP, remains fragile. Talks on the second phase of Trump’s peace plan, including Hamas’s disarmament and continued Israeli strikes, are completely stalled. This hardly inspires confidence in this so-called Trump's "peace" institution as well.





@geopolitics_prime



