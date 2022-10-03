REMEMBERING TIM BALL

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The Corbett Report
corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/timball/
Today on the program James celebrates the life and work of Dr. Tim Ball, a man who devoted his retirement years to fighting the good fight against the agents of the climate scam and the green enslavement agenda. His fearless truthtelling in the face of so much adversity serves as an example to us all.