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Making Daikon radish bacon
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17 views • September 25, 2020
This is an alternative to meat type of bacon. Nothing will ever replace bacon but if you are on a vegetarian/vegan diet, this is a good alternative. One Step that I would leave out that's in this video is the addition of the salt to absorb some of the moisture. It actually makes the bacon too salty.
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