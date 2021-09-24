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COULD YOU MAKE AN EXTRA $800 A MONTH
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21 views • September 24, 2021
If you are struggling with money… watch this 2 minute video to find out why.
Did you know that in 2019, 73% of all bankruptcies in the US could have been avoided if the person or family just made an extra $800 a month??
DO YOU KNOW HOW EASY IT IS TO MAKE $800 A MONTH??
THIS is the reason we are so easily controlled and manipulated.
Because we have been taught from a young age that we can’t make money outside of our “jobs.”
Our entrepreneur gets suppressed, so that we are forced to rely on our governments and financial institutions.
If you want sovereignty, it is VITAL that you know how to create multiple sources of income.
If you want to learn how to increase your income, check out this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J2oc5eU6qic
** Make sure to subscribe to this channel for more videos like this!* *
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteelebarnett
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/theleahsteele/
Did you know that in 2019, 73% of all bankruptcies in the US could have been avoided if the person or family just made an extra $800 a month??
DO YOU KNOW HOW EASY IT IS TO MAKE $800 A MONTH??
THIS is the reason we are so easily controlled and manipulated.
Because we have been taught from a young age that we can’t make money outside of our “jobs.”
Our entrepreneur gets suppressed, so that we are forced to rely on our governments and financial institutions.
If you want sovereignty, it is VITAL that you know how to create multiple sources of income.
If you want to learn how to increase your income, check out this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J2oc5eU6qic
** Make sure to subscribe to this channel for more videos like this!* *
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteelebarnett
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/theleahsteele/
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