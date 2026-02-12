BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Iran TRUMP US Military more Help on way USS Bush Carrier group against Iran Islamic Terrorist Regime
U2Bheavenbound
U2Bheavenbound
190 followers
Follow
65 views • 2 days ago

Iran Islamic Regime wants unHoly WAR with Israel to bring in the ANTI CHRIST End Times News Update current events February 2026 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7d_-ZgIkmzw


Iran Islamic Regime murders 100k 350k injured will TRUMP keep his WORD to Iranians help on the Way end times news update current events February 2026 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wQa2OUYnZYI


#freeiran Iran Islamic Regime terrorists Slaughtered 40K+ injured 330k+ Regime Change imminent ? Current Events #freeiran February 2026 End Times News Update https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M03bLj9lRAM


#freeiran Islamic Regime Murders 20,000+ & Gaza Phase 2 Anti Israel Turkey Qatar End Times News Update Current Events January 2026 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7qLomu-lSxQ


Iran Islamic Terrorist Regime Slaughtered 12K+ Iranians cry out Where is TRUMP US Military End Times News Update January 2026 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rajye8vaxOY


Iran Islamic Regime terrorists Massacred Thousands in 48 Hours will Trump USA Israel intervene ??? current events end times news update January 2026 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MpYRkKe78zY


 #freeiran Iranians from Islamic Terrorist Regime End Times News Update Current Events January 2026 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=taTwWDktrBI


Israeli Fighter Jets bomb Iran Nuclear Sites Israel Netanyahu declaration End Times News Update youtube.com/watch?v=2lKRBio1w1o


Trump USA hit Isfahan Natanz B2 GBU 57 Bunker buster strike Iran Fordow Nuclear Sites Total Obliteration youtube.com/watch?v=E4tw0xAtYoU


RAW Iran 100+ Ballistic missiles at Israel in response to Israel Bombings in Iran youtube.com/watch?v=dbmNuGGUR24


Islamic Jihad USA Afghan Islamic Terrorist attack on National Guard by White House - WAKE UP America Europe Western civilization Islam goal Globally Worldwide World domination youtube.com/watch?v=dAQg19M784Q


ISLAMIC Diplomatic JIHAD United Nations UN Hatred of Jews Israel Walk Out Netanyahu Israel Full Speech end times news update youtube.com/watch?v=lFe07oZLDBA


Venezuela Raid US Military Captures Drug trafficking terrorist kingpin illegitimate President Maduro Current Events January 2026 End Times News Update https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CULRKS5c0gs


2026 U2Bheavenbound Family - Bible Prophecy Isaiah 9:6 Jesus is Mighty GOD Current Events End Times News Updat https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GhdnMREsdUg


BIBLE the Word of GOD 66 Books is ALIVE Living and powerful sharper than any two edged sword https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qseOhiBj-Og


Tucker Carlson Replacement Theology Lie Biblical False Teaching Current Events End Times News Update 2025 youtube.com/watch?v=EVJ05UXY-8o


Trump in Israel Thanks GOD of Abraham Isaac Jacob Peace Plan Gaza ALL living Israeli Hostages Freed End Times Bible Prophecy Update https://odysee.com/@U2Bheavenbound:e/Trump-speech-in-Israel--in-the-name-of-GOD-of-Abraham-Isaac-Jacob-Peace-Plan-Gaza-:d


September 23 2025 date setters no one knows Blood Moon Charlie Kirk Murdered end times news update youtube.com/watch?v=flU3HAAMwVw


Russia Islamic Iran NATO Islamic Turkey unholy alliance Ezekiel 38 Gog Magog war Bible Prophecy youtube.com/watch?v=s2U_L3kcuwA


AGE of DECEIT AntiChrist NWO One World GOVT 1 Global Currency using AI GLOBAL Population Control youtube.com/watch?v=pgIHBHj3a5s


Big Wave Surfing Surfers Riding Intense Extreme Surf Big Waves being Surfed Compilation https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QtH-7LR_Uw8


July 4th 2025 Texas Flash flooding 109+ Dead 161 missing & girls still missing Camp Mystic update https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aGVPReSsb54


Calvary Chapel Brian & Char Brodersen False Teaching dismiss Israel Present Right to Their Homeland

youtube.com/watch?v=xk0BBOzkaa0


UFO's Extraterrestrials Aliens NASA Fallen Angels Demons Anti Christ End Times News Update U2Bheavenbound youtube.com/watch?v=7vuajFUHG5U


Hybrids Transhumanism Mixing Human Animal DNA Age of Deceit UFO Aliens youtube.com/watch?v=k7UfUphY3N0


Brian Brodersen Calvary Chapel endorses Rick Warren Saddleback Church SBC bans over women pastors youtube.com/watch?v=bSNa-M0F-Rg


Calvary Chapel Pastors many Ecumenical Brodersen Rick Warren Osteen Bethel Hillsong Catholicism youtube.com/watch?v=56wsr7AcvcY


Calvary Chapel Brian Brodersen Greg Laurie Rick Warren LukeWarm seeker friendly churches youtube.com/watch?v=jTDAj8z-79o


Calvary Chapel Brian Brodersen Ecumenical Pope Francis Catholicism Rick Warren SaddleBack Church Purpose Driven Life False Teaching Apostasy youtube.com/watch?v=Bohtf7mPtM0


Calvary Chapel Brian Brodersen Greg Laurie Rick Warren Levi Lusko Hillsong Bethel promotes Mega Churches Apostasy youtube.com/watch?v=fcGNwxsTKUY


HAARP Chem Trails End Times https://rumble.com/v46gsz2-chem-trails-haarp-military-weather-manipulation-weapons-exposed.html


China Wuhan Lab Genetic Engineering Bio Virus Weapon attack plague Global destruction youtube.com/watch?v=3DdqIwYCRoQ


Left Behind Pre tribulation Rapture Full Movie youtube.com/watch?v=3W_TAx4r0cw

irantrumpterrorismbibleprophecyeventsendtimesbushislamicusscurrentfebruary2026
