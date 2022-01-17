© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How Google Influences Opinions and Decisions. På svenska efter 3,35
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • January 17, 2022
1. ALEX JONES DESTROYS DUTCH PM WHO DENIED HE KNOWS KLAUS SCHWAB.
https://www.brighteon.com/e5635183-3c43-425b-be25-10028c714745
2. How Google Influences Opinions and Decisions - Dr. Robert Epstein
https://www.brighteon.com/51bc073b-7594-4c8f-98c3-93235c948f00
3. THE ROTHSCHILD FAMILY & THE EPSTEIN NETWORK. SCUMBBAGS RUNNING THE WORLD.
https://www.brighteon.com/080a6847-7ba4-44fb-a6ce-61dac71e8e90
4. Kari Lake Has A Few Words For Fauci At Trump's Rally, Crowd Breaks Into 'Lock Him Up' Chant
https://www.brighteon.com/f407324b-8ac7-4d41-ad7e-72e8e98cc830
5. National Guard to distribute remdesivir to elderly care facilities. The murder off old people continues in american nursing homes and hospitals. When will people wake up ?
https://www.brighteon.com/72370cb6-543f-4263-b763-ec74f28df8b2
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.brighteon.com/e5635183-3c43-425b-be25-10028c714745
2. How Google Influences Opinions and Decisions - Dr. Robert Epstein
https://www.brighteon.com/51bc073b-7594-4c8f-98c3-93235c948f00
3. THE ROTHSCHILD FAMILY & THE EPSTEIN NETWORK. SCUMBBAGS RUNNING THE WORLD.
https://www.brighteon.com/080a6847-7ba4-44fb-a6ce-61dac71e8e90
4. Kari Lake Has A Few Words For Fauci At Trump's Rally, Crowd Breaks Into 'Lock Him Up' Chant
https://www.brighteon.com/f407324b-8ac7-4d41-ad7e-72e8e98cc830
5. National Guard to distribute remdesivir to elderly care facilities. The murder off old people continues in american nursing homes and hospitals. When will people wake up ?
https://www.brighteon.com/72370cb6-543f-4263-b763-ec74f28df8b2
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.