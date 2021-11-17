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COVID-19 Vaccines KILLING 5-Year Olds! NO MORE MR NICE GUY!
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11 views • November 17, 2021
A two-part presentation by the friendly David Martin turning very serious: NO MORE MR NICE GUY! There's no joking around now when they're about to force medicate 5-year old children with the experimental gene therapy "vaccines" a.k.a. bioweapons. Introduction by Dr Jane Ruby on Stew Peters Show. Who is REALLY behind the COVID-19 Scamdemic? NAMES WILL BE REVEALED!
09:58-01:22:05: Weaponization of Coronavirus: When Nature is Conscripted to Harm
David Martin, PhD, spoke at our Wise Traditions Conference 2021 on November 5, 2021 and we decided to share his presentation freely! This is quite simply, an absolute "must-see" that electrified the audience!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fHhniBm4cyiM/
01:22:06: Dr. David E. Martin: Who “They” Are: “The Names And Faces of the People who are killing Humanity”
The November 6th presentation of Dr. David Martin’s riveting Red Pill Expo speech reveals the “they” — the names and faces of the people who created this Covid “theater of terror” and who are murdering adults and children with their bio-weapon. Not only does he call out the culprits and put their names on screen, but he divulges how the “mandatory injection” was planned in 2015, and discloses the hidden sponsoring corporations that are behind it all. He also discusses how the evidence will be released through the block-chain, so these individuals and institutions will finally be held accountable for the their egregious crimes against humanity.
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2021/11/explosive-dr-david-martin-who-they-are-the-names-and-faces-of-the-people-who-are-killing-humanity-video-3761634.html
00:00-09:57: Introduction Stew Peters Show: FAUCI’S 5 FELONIES EXPOSED: Congress Must Act: End EUA & Pharma Immunity
Why isn’t Dr. Anthony Fauci in jail yet? Dr. Jane Ruby details his crimes in this segment with Stew, laying out 5 specific felonies the head of the NIAID has committed, and, she calls for an end to emergency use authorizations (EUAs), along with Big Pharma’s blanket immunity.
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/11/faucis-5-felonies-exposed-congress-must-act-end-eua-pharma-immunity/
Dr. David Martin Presentation Slides - Privateers, Pirates, Orchestra (pdf download):
https://t.me/Belfrey/3081
The Fauci/COVID-19 Dossier - Dr. David Martin pdf download:
https://t.me/Belfrey/3014
09:58-01:22:05: Weaponization of Coronavirus: When Nature is Conscripted to Harm
David Martin, PhD, spoke at our Wise Traditions Conference 2021 on November 5, 2021 and we decided to share his presentation freely! This is quite simply, an absolute "must-see" that electrified the audience!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fHhniBm4cyiM/
01:22:06: Dr. David E. Martin: Who “They” Are: “The Names And Faces of the People who are killing Humanity”
The November 6th presentation of Dr. David Martin’s riveting Red Pill Expo speech reveals the “they” — the names and faces of the people who created this Covid “theater of terror” and who are murdering adults and children with their bio-weapon. Not only does he call out the culprits and put their names on screen, but he divulges how the “mandatory injection” was planned in 2015, and discloses the hidden sponsoring corporations that are behind it all. He also discusses how the evidence will be released through the block-chain, so these individuals and institutions will finally be held accountable for the their egregious crimes against humanity.
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2021/11/explosive-dr-david-martin-who-they-are-the-names-and-faces-of-the-people-who-are-killing-humanity-video-3761634.html
00:00-09:57: Introduction Stew Peters Show: FAUCI’S 5 FELONIES EXPOSED: Congress Must Act: End EUA & Pharma Immunity
Why isn’t Dr. Anthony Fauci in jail yet? Dr. Jane Ruby details his crimes in this segment with Stew, laying out 5 specific felonies the head of the NIAID has committed, and, she calls for an end to emergency use authorizations (EUAs), along with Big Pharma’s blanket immunity.
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/11/faucis-5-felonies-exposed-congress-must-act-end-eua-pharma-immunity/
Dr. David Martin Presentation Slides - Privateers, Pirates, Orchestra (pdf download):
https://t.me/Belfrey/3081
The Fauci/COVID-19 Dossier - Dr. David Martin pdf download:
https://t.me/Belfrey/3014
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