HOW BIG TECH WORKED WITH THE GOVERNMENT TO CENSOR YOU

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The Highwire Dell Bigtree
New documents provided in a lawsuit against top Biden administration officials reveal potential collusion between social media platforms and public health officials, and the Department of Homeland Security.
#BigTech #ElonMusk #Fauci #DHS #TwitterLayoffs #Censorship #FreeSpeech
POSTED: November 7, 2022