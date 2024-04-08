Create New Account
Does Israel Have A Right to Exist
What is happening
Published Yesterday

Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD


Apr 3, 2024
3,070 views • Apr 3, 2024

My answer to the robotic question: “Do you, Dr.SHIVA, support Israel’s right to exist.” Shiva4President.com TruthFreedomHealth.com Full video & blog post here: vashiva.com/dr-shiva-live-shiva4president-health-care-town-hall-on-resilience/

trumpwhitechristiansisraeljewsgenocideaipacpalestiniansanti-semiticzionistsgazablack jewsworking classdr shiva ayyaduraimit phdright to exist

