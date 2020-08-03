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The next day : Mercedes-AMG S 63 Convertible for sale, light use only by a handicapped grandfather
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39 views • August 03, 2020
He is not driving the car but still feels the brakes are fading. Pretty impressive.
Poor Frank. You can tell he's having a great time but his body can't take it. When Sir Frank Williams tells you to do another lap, you must do another lap.
Poor Frank. You can tell he's having a great time but his body can't take it. When Sir Frank Williams tells you to do another lap, you must do another lap.
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