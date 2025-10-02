BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Temujin Kensu Book – Joy Marie Mann
Blue Water Healthy Living
Blue Water Healthy Living
Joy Marie Mann has written the first and only comprehensive book about the allegedly wrongful conviction of Temujin Kensu.

She joins Eileen to share how by Divine Providence she learned about his case and how she was able to overcome incredible obstacles to compile all the research considering that Joy is 80% blind! She was also able to obtain the first recording of Temujin in over forty years since he has been incarcerated.


“Our Friend, Temujin: The Wrongful Conviction of Temujin Kensu” is a must read for only one that believes in truth and justice!


Joy Marie Mann is an independent journalist, organizer, activist and writer. She has been doing a YouTube show for 8 years and is the author of the first and only book on the allegedly wrongful conviction of Temujin Kensu.  

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, viewpoints, and accuracy expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.


Keywords
eileen teschblue water healthy livinggbs mediabwhlport huron michiganmichigan new media
