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A Famine Is Coming to America - 9/2/2021- Ep 1
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600 views • September 02, 2021
My new show: Drawn By Force! Ep 1. 9/2/2021
A famine is coming to America. I'm not the only one reporting this.
Prepare yourselves!
Example of emergency food to buy: https://amzn.to/3DFKnWt
Ezekiel 4:16: He then said to me: “Son of man, I am about to cut off the food supply in Jerusalem. (America). The people will eat rationed food in anxiety and drink rationed water in despair, 17for food and water will be scarce. They will be appalled at the sight of each other and will waste away because of d their sin.
See this report: https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/u-s-gov-t-paying-farmers-to-destroy-crops-in-ground-threaten-to-cut-off-farm-subsidies-if-they-refuse
A famine is coming to America. I'm not the only one reporting this.
Prepare yourselves!
Example of emergency food to buy: https://amzn.to/3DFKnWt
Ezekiel 4:16: He then said to me: “Son of man, I am about to cut off the food supply in Jerusalem. (America). The people will eat rationed food in anxiety and drink rationed water in despair, 17for food and water will be scarce. They will be appalled at the sight of each other and will waste away because of d their sin.
See this report: https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/u-s-gov-t-paying-farmers-to-destroy-crops-in-ground-threaten-to-cut-off-farm-subsidies-if-they-refuse
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