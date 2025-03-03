BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
War is racket for Ukrainian elites – UKR MP is a Zelensky political prisoner imprisoned for 14 months, on video from Prison
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
128 views • 2 months ago

War is racket for Ukrainian elites – Zelensky political prisoner 

Oleksandr Dubinsky, a former member of the Ukrainian Parliament, has produced videos promoting what he calls a pro-Trump and pro-peace agenda from prison, where is he serving time for treason.

'Volodymyr Zelensky wants the conflict to continue because otherwise the cash flow and power will end', says Oleksandr Dubinsky in an address to Donald Trump. 

Video Description:ViCredit.Volodymyr Zelensky wants the conflict to continue because otherwise the cash flow and power will end, says Oleksandr Dubinsky in an address to Donald Trump. "The Ukrainian people want peace instead. 70% of Ukrainians want the war to stop, but not Zelensky. He doesn't want peace because... Peace is more dangerous for him than a war," he stressed."He cancelled elections because he knows he will lose," Dubinsky added.

Cynthia... I wonder how he sent this video from prison on X?

More about him and video, also at NYTimes, but not posting that link, here's one: 

https://www.livemint.com/news/world/who-is-oleksandr-dubinsky-ukraine-mp-demands-president-zelenskys-impeachment-after-shouting-match-with-trump-11740843598607.html

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
