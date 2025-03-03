War is racket for Ukrainian elites – Zelensky political prisoner

Oleksandr Dubinsky, a former member of the Ukrainian Parliament, has produced videos promoting what he calls a pro-Trump and pro-peace agenda from prison, where is he serving time for treason.

'Volodymyr Zelensky wants the conflict to continue because otherwise the cash flow and power will end', says Oleksandr Dubinsky in an address to Donald Trump.

Video Description:ViCredit.Volodymyr Zelensky wants the conflict to continue because otherwise the cash flow and power will end, says Oleksandr Dubinsky in an address to Donald Trump. "The Ukrainian people want peace instead. 70% of Ukrainians want the war to stop, but not Zelensky. He doesn't want peace because... Peace is more dangerous for him than a war," he stressed."He cancelled elections because he knows he will lose," Dubinsky added.

https://www.livemint.com/news/world/who-is-oleksandr-dubinsky-ukraine-mp-demands-president-zelenskys-impeachment-after-shouting-match-with-trump-11740843598607.html