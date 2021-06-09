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WHAT NIKOLA TESLA TRIED TO TELL US THAT THEY COVERED UP Pt.2
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500 views • June 09, 2021
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https://michaeltellinger.com/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLF2...
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Footage: Videoblocks
Music: Epidemic Sound and Audiojungle
References used under Fair Use Law
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-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
What is below is not an endorsement or recommendation of WeAreTheNewsOH.com but has been included to give the proper credit to the original poster of this video.
Please visit their channel on YouTube for more great videos from Video Advice.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAwylBbx8RiRD3VsaYdwNTw
"Everything we've been told is a LIE"
Special thanks to Michael Tellinger.
https://michaeltellinger.com/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLF2...
___________________________________________________________________________
Footage: Videoblocks
Music: Epidemic Sound and Audiojungle
References used under Fair Use Law
__________________________________________________________________________
✅ SELF-HYPNOSIS AUDIO PROGRAMS - https://bit.ly/2z7zyfG (Reprogram Your Subconscious)
✅ Join the movement: http://onlydreamersallowed.com
✅ If you struggle and have a hard time, consider taking an online therapy session with our partner BetterHelp - http://tryonlinetherapy.com/videoadvi...
We receive commissions for referrals to BetterHelp. We only recommend products we know and trust.
__________________________________________________________________________
📩 For any concerns, business inquiry, please contact us at: [email protected]
AFFILIATE DISCLOSURE: there may be a few links in this description that, at no cost to you, will earn us a commission if you choose to click them and make a purchase.
Don’t worry, we only recommend products we know and trust.
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