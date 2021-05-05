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CDC DIR: IT'S REALLY TO PROTECT THE UNVACCINATED | Tucker Carlson Tonight
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Watchers-666AntiChristWarning
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CDC DIR : IT'S REALLY TO PROTECT THE UNVACCINATED | Tucker Carlson Tonight.

The "experts" in the states now pushing to have non-compliant vaccine takers charged with felonies.


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