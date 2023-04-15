X22 SPOTLIGHT | Devin Nunes - US Has Been Infiltrated, Obama Orchestrating It All, Truth Will Set Us Free

Devin Nunes links:

Truth Social: @DevinNunes

Rumble: http://rumble.com/c/DevinNunes

Devin Nunes is the CEO of the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG). Devin begins the conversation talking about Truth Social on how they are trying to stop the merger. The [DS] is panicking because Truth would become bigger than they could ever imagine. The country has been infiltrated, Obama is running the show. The corruption needs to be removed. Platforms have been created for the digital soldiers to spread the truth.

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.

