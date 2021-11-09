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Appeals Court Pauses "Vaccine" Mandate, Biden Says Do It Anyway
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440 views • November 09, 2021
Yep, that is where we are at. They don't even pretend to care about the Constitution. They've LONG ignored it but I think it's safe to say at this point they are just openly admitting they want to genocide us, which is what is happening.
Telegram: https://t.me/therealchadchaddington
Sources:
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/11/08/biden-vaccine-mandate-white-house-tells-business-to-go-ahead-despite-court-pause.html
https://www.osha.gov/coronavirus/faqs
https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/medical/who-owns-the-covid-19-vaccines-to-a-great-extent-you-do-%E2%80%94-but-you-may-not-see-the-profits/ar-BB1b49L8
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Telegram: https://t.me/therealchadchaddington
Sources:
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/11/08/biden-vaccine-mandate-white-house-tells-business-to-go-ahead-despite-court-pause.html
https://www.osha.gov/coronavirus/faqs
https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/medical/who-owns-the-covid-19-vaccines-to-a-great-extent-you-do-%E2%80%94-but-you-may-not-see-the-profits/ar-BB1b49L8
Clown World Dating:
https://www.clownworlddating.com
https://gab.com/ClownWorldDating
https://www.twitter.com/dating_clown
https://www.instagram.com/clown_world_dating/
https://www.facebook.com/clownworlddating
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