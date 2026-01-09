Channel Update - January 2026

I've been considering making regular videos to catch up with my backlog of ideas. There have just been a few things I needed to decide first though before pulling the trigger.



I'll likely try the idea on for at least a month, making videos less than 4 minutes in length and scheduling them in advance so it's easier to manage.



Expect to see reviews and other gear related videos on Tech Tuesdays, then anything else on Freestyle Fridays. ^_^



I'm also planning on uploading to a few other platforms, such as Rumble, Brighteon, and BitChute.



Odysee will stay my primary platform. See [blog.hyperling.com/videos](https://blog.hyperling.com/videos) for links to each.



Looking forward to interacting with you all! :)



---



Filmed and edited 2026-01-08 for 2026-01-09, Freestyle Friday #1.