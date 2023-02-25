U.S. GOVERNMENT: CRIMINAL ENTERPRISE, PART 2 OF 13, JFK (A) ─ THE MAGIC RIFLE

-- In general, the Mannlicher-Carcano rifle was, according to experts, "a poor military weapon. . . . crudely made, poorly designed, dangerous and inaccurate . . . unreliable in repeat shots." Lane calls it "a weapon universally condemned as inaccurate and slow." . . . "[T]he Commission could not find one rifle expert [among the three professional 'Master' marksmen it employed to test Oswald's feat] to duplicate or even approach the performance posthumously attributed to Oswald with the Mannlicher-Carcano. . . . The test . . . proved one thing--that Oswald, if he alone killed the President, could not have used the Italian carbine."

