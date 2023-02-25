U.S. GOVERNMENT: CRIMINAL ENTERPRISE, PART 2 OF 13, JFK (A) ─ THE MAGIC RIFLE

-- In general, the Mannlicher-Carcano rifle was, according to experts, "a poor military weapon. . . . crudely made, poorly designed, dangerous and inaccurate . . . unreliable in repeat shots." Lane calls it "a weapon universally condemned as inaccurate and slow." . . . "[T]he Commission could not find one rifle expert [among the three professional 'Master' marksmen it employed to test Oswald's feat] to duplicate or even approach the performance posthumously attributed to Oswald with the Mannlicher-Carcano. . . . The test . . . proved one thing--that Oswald, if he alone killed the President, could not have used the Italian carbine."
Ted Aranda
https://www.raftd.org/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.