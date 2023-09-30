The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 199 - For A Time Such As This!

In this video, I want to look at the idea of, “Made For A Time Such As This.” We are all products of the time into which we are born and live. Everything around us molds and shapes us into who we are and how we think and perceive the world. No one can escape this process of influence from our respective environments. We are now living in the most technologically advanced age in history that we know of, and yet it is at the same time the darkest age, filled with ignorance and selfishness. We are not even free but live in a state of “Illusion” that is called “democracy.” Nevertheless, God has raised us up to be his people for this time. We are “people” of our time for whom God has a very special purpose. This generation has been called to stand up to and oppose the final Papal Beast antichrist. This is a high calling, people. What is about to happen will never be repeated ever again in eternity. We are the Jobs and Daniels of this final age of Great Tribulation. God is demonstrating to Satan once again that his people will NOT bow their knees to any of his demands to be MARKED! Daniel 11:32 declares, “but the people that do know their God shall be strong, and do exploits.” Now is the time to “Do exploits” with the “understanding, resources, gifts and talents that God has given us. NOW is the time to rise up and “Do Exploits” in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ. Now is the last chance we have to Glorify God with our final acts RESISTING the BEAST to the “point of shedding our blood” as declared in Hebrews 12:4 and by HELPING others also escape “Eternal Damnation.” These final acts of the Saints of God will be remembered for all eternity, so I encourage you to be STRONG in your FAITH toward God and do COURAGEOUSLY what God is SHOWING you to do. Do NOT be afraid because God is with you! We were made for this time so that God might be glorified in our lives and that his light might shine one last time before utter darkness engulfs the worldwide Kingdom of the Beast!

THERE IS A BATTLE RAGING NOW FOR THE SOULS OF MEN!

NANO-TECHNOLOGIES ARE DECIDING THE ETERNAL DESTINY OF MANY!

THE CHOICES MADE NOW CANNOT BE REVERSED FOREVER!