Moderna CEO Exposed As Mouthpiece For DoD in mRNA Heart Injection Interview - Jason Bermas
Prevent Global Genocide
Published 18 hours ago |

"You're 100%, right. We don't have any other products. But, that doesn't matter when you partner with the Defense Department... Moderna was basically a shell company for the Defense Department. It would not exist without the Defense Department. That's what ALL of this was."


Article: "DARPA awards Moderna Therapeutics a grant for up to $25 million to develop messenger RNA therapeutics": https://investors.modernatx.com/news/news-details/2013/DARPA-Awards-Moderna-Therapeutics-a-Grant-for-up-to-25-Million-to-Develop-Messenger-RNA-Therapeutics/default.aspx


(Jan 13, 2023) Reality Rants With Jason Bermas (clip): https://rumble.com/v259p38-moderna-ceo-exposed-as-mouthpiece-for-defense-department-in-mrna-heart-inje.html


Check out all of Jason Bermas' content on Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.com/jason

Real news and great shows: https://www.redvoicemedia.com

