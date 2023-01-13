Moderna CEO Exposed As Mouthpiece For DoD in mRNA Heart Injection Interview - Jason Bermas

"You're 100%, right. We don't have any other products. But, that doesn't matter when you partner with the Defense Department... Moderna was basically a shell company for the Defense Department. It would not exist without the Defense Department. That's what ALL of this was."







Article: "DARPA awards Moderna Therapeutics a grant for up to $25 million to develop messenger RNA therapeutics": https://investors.modernatx.com/news/news-details/2013/DARPA-Awards-Moderna-Therapeutics-a-Grant-for-up-to-25-Million-to-Develop-Messenger-RNA-Therapeutics/default.aspx





