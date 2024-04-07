Create New Account
The Prisoner
9045 Subscribers
480 views
Published 13 hours ago

Timelapse of the apocalyptic sea level rise caused by climate change between 1980-2024. 🤡

Source @Wide Awake Media - Official Channel

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

time lapseglobal warming hoaxsea levels1980-2024

