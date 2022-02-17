MUST SEE: President Trump Releases New Video - "Justice Is Coming for Hillary"

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This past weekend Special Counsel John Durham released proof that revealed the Hillary Clinton campaign and Democrats were spying on Donald Trump’s campaign and later the Trump White House.
President Trump is also attacking the fake news media that refuses to report the truth on the biggest political scandal in US history.
"A crime as the act of treasonous espionage itself. It is showing the world why our media is truly the enemy of the people!” — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) February 16, 2022