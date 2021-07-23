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Watch Banned Video! Scientists Confirm Covid-19 Vaccines Cause Strokes and Heart-Attacks - FULL SHOW 7/22/21
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371 views • July 23, 2021
Alex Jones is live on air uncensored attacking the globalist depopulation program at point blank range! Join him and share the links! Are the vaccines the mass-culling depopulation event the globalists have been waiting for?
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