Funny Moments! How Ukrainian Drones Blows Up 21 Russian Vehicles In a Single Raid Near Avdiivka

US Military News





Feb 28, 2024





Today we're going to share a truly remarkable and human story from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine., a group of Ukrainian drone operators achieved a remarkable feat. In a single raid, they successfully destroyed 21 Russian vehicles using their skill and innovative tactics.





The losses suffered by the Russians are staggering. Over 700 days of relentless conflict, they have lost an average of 19 tanks, fighting vehicles, and heavy weapons every day. Recently, in a single day, 54 losses were recorded, underscoring the intensity of the struggle.





The Ukrainian troops defending Avdiivka are not just soldiers; they are sons, daughters, husbands, and wives. They fight not just for their country, but for their families and loved ones, for a future free from the specter of war.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y3sW27Tsrvo