Who Was Matthew North? His Open Letter To Trump Supporters (2018)

On June 20, 2024, will be the 5th Anniversary since Matthew North went missing.





Matthew North was a youtuber/researcher beyond his age. He describes in his videos current front organizations, controlled opposition, Deceptions acting as a smoke screen to the general public. From what he said before he disappeared from the internet; he was sitting on much more information but, was in fear to disclose that information at that time. Since that said disappearance, many have tried to find out what happened to him as he was beloved in his community. There were reports of Matthew Committing "suicide" stated to be by his brother when asked by his community.





