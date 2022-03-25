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3/23/2022 Miles Guo: Learning from Russia, what kind of disasters will be brought to the Chinese people when the worldwide exclusion of Chinese takes place? The US is preparing the secondary sanctions against the CCP, whose telecom companies, media, banks, food agencies, and spies such as Bruno Wu and Weijian Shan will all be sanctioned