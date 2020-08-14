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Media Propaganda and the Reasons why Social Distancing and Lockdown are Unscientific.
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97 views • August 14, 2020
First published and censored on Youtube on 4 April 2020. Social distancing and locking down the healthy population are unscientific and harmful. These are the opposite measures to how we have controlled infectious diseases for decades and all of these measures will make the healthy population less healthy.
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