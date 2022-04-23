Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - How a Dose of Capitalism Could Save Lives (ARCHIVED Radio Show 12.10.13)

Show topic is: How a Dose of Capitalism could Save the Lives of 861,000 Americans.

When talking of capitalism, we often refer to the freedom of the person with the capital. The Hospital Owner, Insurance Co. Executive, Drug Co. Exec, or Dr. What is overlooked is the freedom of the "Consumer" to act in his own best economic interests. Tune in as Dr Daniels imparts hope, health and prosperity for those who want to heal.

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