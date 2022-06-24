German General: NATO Must Be Prepared to Nuke Russia

The US Constitution’s Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms received a huge affirmation today from the United States Supreme Court. Later in today’s TruNews, we have important information regarding the rapidly approaching nuclear war between NATO and Russia.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 23,2022.





It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day!





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