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German General: NATO Must Be Prepared to Nuke Russia
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505 views • June 24, 2022

The US Constitution’s Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms received a huge affirmation today from the United States Supreme Court. Later in today’s TruNews, we have important information regarding the rapidly approaching nuclear war between NATO and Russia.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 23,2022.

It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day!


https://tru.news/3PDRV1R

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second amendmentrussiasupreme courtus constitutioneconomytrunewsbritainpower gridukraineeuropegermanynatosri lankaecuadorrick wilesestoniadoc burkhartprometheuslithuaniabear armsgerman air forcenuclear briefcasegas supplyenergy suppliescoal plants eu
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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