Pentagon Briefing - Removing The God Gene!

There are many questions about the original copy of this video which has been repeatedly banned by Youtube everywhere - but let me try to address a few of those:



1) This is straight-out about war on the Church - worldwide. Anytime they use and have ever used a 'far away scenario' to justify their means, they have and have always intended that 'solution' for 'domestic use' .. i.e. At home, here in the United States, and in a NWO context - to pin down the global regime they are setting in place!



2) While the 'scans' shown in this video are quite visibly just that, depictions of scans, in order to discuss what the intended goal is to do to each individual they wish to control by use of a vaxxine, the claim by many is that this video was from a movie .. That being said, although usually unfoundedly, even the media supporting these statements has stated that the movie in question - was actually based on released documents that revealed contents of the discussions that took place in the Pentagon between Bill Gates and the military leaders he was talking to.



Joey Lombardi is the name of the former CIA agent who leaked this information.



3) I see a lot of people saying "this weapon can't destroy the Holy Spirit!

It can't destroy God."

This weapon isn't MEANT to destroy God, it's meant to destroy a person's connection and make them unrecognizable to Him, which the Bible says CAN HAPPEN!!



All of this overconfidence is alarming.



So will this be included into a chip, which makes perfect sense because it says once you take the mark you won’t repent .. and of course not, if this thing will kill the 'god gene', and a person's ABILITY to repent!



I pray when they march up my driveway that I will hold my faith and accept the guillotine. Most currently can't even reject wearing a mask if it means they don't get to eat at their favorite restaurant. They assure me however that when someone comes and puts a gun to their head they won't take the vaxxine. God, please have mercy on us and strengthen us!



4) As a side-note really: At the 3:00 mark in this video: A virus immunized against GcMAF?!! GcMAF, is a substance naturally produced in the body to help fight off diseases - Without it you're practically dead!!



So while Bill Gates is playing 'god' - Turning sheep into goats, in the biggest 'trans-humanism' or even worse, 'trans-soulism' attempt ever conducted on planet earth! -:

Could this be the 'falling away first' that will happen before the reveal of the antichrist? Despite the fact that many Churches are already 'self-closing', and there is a *huge* drop in number of those returning and attending - when they're re-opening again!



Remember Daniel - the 'iron' and the natural 'mud' toes of the statue in the king's vision did not succeed in mixing, as much as they tried; the articial and the flesh did not cleave to one another', and it was the final blow from God - hitting THAT section and generation (US!) that destroyed the entire structure!!