"Invisible Sun" is a song by British rock band the Police, released as a single in Europe in September 1981. It was the first single to be released in the United Kingdom from the album Ghost in the Machine and it reached No. 2 on the official chart. The song also reached No. 5 in Ireland and No. 27 in the Netherlands. It was not released as a single in the U.S. In most other territories, "Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic" was chosen as the lead single from the LP.





Sting said of writing "Invisible Sun":





I actually wrote the song in Ireland, where I was living at the time. It was during the hunger strikes in Belfast. I wanted to write about that but I wanted to show some light at the end of the tunnel. I do think there has to be an "invisible sun". You can't always see it, but there has to be something radiating light into our lives.





— Sting, Revolver, 2000

Invisible Sun

The Police

Written by: Gordon Matthew Sumner

Album: Ghost In The Machine

Released: 1981





One, two, three, four, five, six





Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh





I don't want to spend the rest of my life

Looking at the barrel of an ArmaLite

I don't want to spend the rest of my days

Keeping out of trouble like the soldiers say





I don't want to spend my time in hell

Looking at the walls of a prison cell

I don't ever want to play the part

Of a statistic on a government chart





There has to be an invisible sun

It gives its heat to everyone

There has to be an invisible sun

That gives us hope when the whole day's done





It's dark all day and it glows all night

Factory smoke and acetylene light

I face the day with my head caved in

Looking like something that the cat brought in





There has to be an invisible sun

It gives its heat to everyone

There has to be an invisible sun

That gives us hope when the whole day's done





Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh





And they're only going to change this place

By killing everybody in the human race

They would kill me for a cigarette

But I don't even wanna die just yet





There has to be an invisible sun

It gives its heat to everyone

There has to be an invisible sun

That gives us hope when the whole day's done





Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh