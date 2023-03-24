EVIDENCE: The Ukraine war started in 2014 (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel numuves at:-

https://youtu.be/689UzPVpJEM



Mar 23, 2023 DONETSK

The Western media/gov't narrative, which dominates the minds of most people on Earth, is that Putin woke up one day and decided to conquer Ukraine and put his entire nation/livelihood at risk because he's crazy. Most scholars who have studied US/Russo relations know that narrative is stupid. Here is evidence of that.







