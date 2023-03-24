Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EVIDENCE: The Ukraine war started in 2014 (mirrored)
82 views
channel image
Contrarian
Published Yesterday |

Mirrored from YouTube channel numuves at:-

https://youtu.be/689UzPVpJEM

Mar 23, 2023 DONETSK

The Western media/gov't narrative, which dominates the minds of most people on Earth, is that Putin woke up one day and decided to conquer Ukraine and put his entire nation/livelihood at risk because he's crazy. Most scholars who have studied US/Russo relations know that narrative is stupid. Here is evidence of that.



Keywords
censorshipcorruptionrussiaputinukrainebiological weaponswag the dogdonetsklaboratorieskievporoshenkozelenskypuppet regimedombass

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket