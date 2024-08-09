“There is a policy!” Francesca Albanese EXPOSES Israel’s Systematic Torture of Palestinian Prisoners (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from YouTube channel Palestine Deep Dive at:-
https://youtu.be/MPP9GfB15JA?si=cY27O0T8cHoAkAdt
8 Aug 2024 #Israel #Gaza #BenjaminNetanyahu
“There is a policy! Something that is organised and it is confirmed by the patterns and the scale of violations.”
UN Special Rapporteur for the occupied Palestinian territory Francesca Albanese exposes Israel's systematic and widespread torture, torment, abuse and humiliation of thousands of Palestinian prisoners.
"I do believe that they are de facto hostages of an unlawful occupation." Francesca Albanese
Ahmed Alnaouq is a Palestinian journalist from Gaza and co-founder of We Are Not Numbers.
0:00 – Introduction
01:12 – “Widespread and unlawful arbitrariness of Israel’s detention of Palestinians”
03:12 – Palestinian hostages Israel has taken since October 7th 2023
06:23 – “Israel is considered above the law” - The western mainstream media and Palestine
07:55 – “You cannot silence justice!” – Francesca on the attacks against her
08:52 – What the UN can do
10:15 – “Israel is committing a GENOCIDE!”
11:16 – “Israel should face SANCTIONS!”
12:28 – Should the UN deploy a peacekeeping force?
14:21 – “Under international law, Palestinians have the right to resist!”
17:10 – “It is political” - The post-9/11 era has criminalised all armed resistance as “terrorism”
