“There is a policy!” Francesca Albanese EXPOSES Israel’s Systematic Torture of Palestinian Prisoners (mirrored)
60 views • 9 months ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel Palestine Deep Dive at:-

https://youtu.be/MPP9GfB15JA?si=cY27O0T8cHoAkAdt

8 Aug 2024 #Israel #Gaza #BenjaminNetanyahu

“There is a policy! Something that is organised and it is confirmed by the patterns and the scale of violations.”


UN Special Rapporteur for the occupied Palestinian territory Francesca Albanese exposes Israel's systematic and widespread torture, torment, abuse and humiliation of thousands of Palestinian prisoners.


"I do believe that they are de facto hostages of an unlawful occupation." Francesca Albanese


Ahmed Alnaouq is a Palestinian journalist from Gaza and co-founder of We Are Not Numbers.


Support us: https://www.palestinedeepdive.com/support

Twitter: https://x.com/PDeepdive

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pdeepdivegram/

Daily news: https://palestinedeepdive.us4.list-manage.com/subscribe?u=2931c4b53e89e695a30817efb&id=ea848d5a28


0:00 – Introduction

01:12 – “Widespread and unlawful arbitrariness of Israel’s detention of Palestinians”

03:12 – Palestinian hostages Israel has taken since October 7th 2023

06:23 – “Israel is considered above the law” - The western mainstream media and Palestine

07:55 – “You cannot silence justice!” – Francesca on the attacks against her

08:52 – What the UN can do

10:15 – “Israel is committing a GENOCIDE!”

11:16 – “Israel should face SANCTIONS!”

12:28 – Should the UN deploy a peacekeeping force?

14:21 – “Under international law, Palestinians have the right to resist!”

17:10 – “It is political” - The post-9/11 era has criminalised all armed resistance as “terrorism”



#Israel #Gaza #BenjaminNetanyahu #Netanyahu #US #JoeBiden #IsraeliCabinet #Palestine #Gaza #RafahGroundInvasion #GazaAirRaids #GazaAirStrikes #GazaUnderAttack #Hospitals #Healthcare #Healthcareworkers4Palestine #buriedalive #GazaHumanitarianCrisis #IsraelHamasWar #GazaWar #IsraelWar #IsraelPalestineWar #IsraelGazaWar #GazaBombardment #rishisunak #trauma #ptsd #rightofreturn #rashidieh #rashidiehcamp #lebanon #refugees #PalestinianYouthMovement #Student #hasbara #bds #sanctions #ICJ #Internationallaw #Palestinianprisoners #Israelihostages #hostages #Palestinianhostages


Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom
