Hormone Health in Young Women: A Mother’s Fight for her Daughters

What would you do if your child was exhausted, struggling with brain fog, unable to eat normally, and being told it was all in her head? In this powerful episode, Dr. Hotze speaks with Roxanne O’Hara, whose three daughters traveled from Washington State to Hotze Health & Wellness Center after years of unresolved health challenges.

Roxanne shares how her daughter’s health declined as a teenager, leaving her fatigued, underweight, unable to function after meals, struggling with gastrointestinal issues, food sensitivities, brain fog, and absent menstrual cycles. After seeing multiple conventional physicians, specialists, and natural practitioners without finding answers, Roxanne was introduced to Dr. Hotze’s book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” which gave her hope that there was a root-cause approach worth pursuing.

Dr. Hotze and Roxanne discuss how addressing thyroid function, hormonal imbalance, food allergies, nutrition, and overall wellness helped her daughters regain their health and vitality. Roxanne shares how her daughter went from being in bed most of the day to graduating from college and beginning her RN program, and how her other daughters also found answers through a natural, individualized approach.

For more of the story, watch the podcast with Roxanne’s daughters here: https://youtu.be/MLN3BqWhFW0

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!