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Dr. Byram Bridle Blows Whistle On Extremely Concerning Japanese Study On Vaccine Lipids & Clotting
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592 views • June 01, 2021
Dr. Byram Bridle Blows Whistle On Extremely Concerning Japanese Study On Vaccine Lipids & Clotting
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Dr-Byram-Bridle-LNP-Spike-Dangers:0?r=Ek7V4jBtaZY9wgDWoKS5fa4Qfo6GSNnz
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https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Dr-Byram-Bridle-LNP-Spike-Dangers:0?r=Ek7V4jBtaZY9wgDWoKS5fa4Qfo6GSNnz
__________
Awesome Covid Soundcloud Playlist: Covid Playlist: https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576/rc-just-say-no?in=shane-st-pierre-97886576/sets/covid-lockdown-playlist
My Links:
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[YouTube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLq667SVRZSVh4Eo0bkCcFw
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
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[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[SoundCloud] https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576
#scamdemic
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#wwg1wga
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