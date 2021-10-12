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How The Global Elite Control The World & How COVID Works For Them
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51 views • October 12, 2021
This brilliant documentary reveals how a small group of superrich criminals have been buying virtually everything on earth, until they own it all. From media, health care, technology, travel, food industry, governments... That allows them to control the whole world. Because of this they are now trying to impose the New World Order.
Here are some of the comments from viewers:
“This is simply one of the top 5 most important videos ever produced and seen.”
“This is the shot that needs to be heard around the Globe!”
“Should be required viewing by all humans on earth.”
“What a brilliant documentary.”
“This is a brilliant piece of work.”
“THIS!!!!! Thank you!!!!!”
Here are some of the comments from viewers:
“This is simply one of the top 5 most important videos ever produced and seen.”
“This is the shot that needs to be heard around the Globe!”
“Should be required viewing by all humans on earth.”
“What a brilliant documentary.”
“This is a brilliant piece of work.”
“THIS!!!!! Thank you!!!!!”
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