10th Amendment: Top-5 Principles from the American Revolution

Thomas Jefferson called the 10th Amendment the "foundation of the Constitution" for a reason. It enshrines many of the very principles that sparked the American Revolution - principles that even shaped his words in the Declaration of Independence! In this episode, we’ll dive into these Top 5 revolutionary ideas that have been ignored for far too long.
Path to Liberty: June 24, 2024