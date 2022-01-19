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Shine a Light Into the Darkness
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11 views • January 19, 2022
Shine a Light in the Darkness
DESC.
I wrote this one with the memory in my head of the many people I’ve interacted with who don’t like to hear “negative” things because it gets in the way of their spiritual enlightenment.
I believe I need to shine a light into the darkness and get a clearer vision of what is going on in this world. It works for me.
No judgment here for people who are exploring their own path without a flashlight!
Please “like” and share this video and “follow” me on this platform.
Brought to you by https://ActOnEnergetics.com
You can find my videos on these sites:
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ComingThroughInWaves:5
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/actonenergetics
https://vimeo.com/user152324108
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gH41M5OCh3FS/
https://3speak.tv/user/actonenergetics
https://rumble.com/c/c-1242213
https://brandnewtube.com/@ActOnEnergetics
DESC.
I wrote this one with the memory in my head of the many people I’ve interacted with who don’t like to hear “negative” things because it gets in the way of their spiritual enlightenment.
I believe I need to shine a light into the darkness and get a clearer vision of what is going on in this world. It works for me.
No judgment here for people who are exploring their own path without a flashlight!
Please “like” and share this video and “follow” me on this platform.
Brought to you by https://ActOnEnergetics.com
You can find my videos on these sites:
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ComingThroughInWaves:5
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/actonenergetics
https://vimeo.com/user152324108
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gH41M5OCh3FS/
https://3speak.tv/user/actonenergetics
https://rumble.com/c/c-1242213
https://brandnewtube.com/@ActOnEnergetics
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