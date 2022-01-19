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Shine a Light Into the Darkness
ActOn Energetics
ActOn Energetics
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11 views • January 19, 2022
Shine a Light in the Darkness

DESC.
I wrote this one with the memory in my head of the many people I’ve interacted with who don’t like to hear “negative” things because it gets in the way of their spiritual enlightenment.

I believe I need to shine a light into the darkness and get a clearer vision of what is going on in this world. It works for me.

No judgment here for people who are exploring their own path without a flashlight!

Please “like” and share this video and “follow” me on this platform.

Brought to you by https://ActOnEnergetics.com

You can find my videos on these sites:
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ComingThroughInWaves:5

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https://vimeo.com/user152324108

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gH41M5OCh3FS/

https://3speak.tv/user/actonenergetics

https://rumble.com/c/c-1242213

https://brandnewtube.com/@ActOnEnergetics
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy