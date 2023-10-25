October 10, 2023 Paul Davis UnCancelled | Morning News Roundup

Paul Davis UnCancelled | How the Israel-Hamas conflict will change the world more than 9/11 | McCarthy now open to being re-elected as Speaker | WHO moves closer to becoming one-world totalitarian government | Biden admin has let 99% of illegals stay in US since 2021 | RFK Jr. announces independent run, and more!
