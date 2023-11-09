Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Roger Waters Addresses Israel-Gaza & Antisemitism Accusations - Glenn Greenwald clip
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
977 Subscribers
90 views
Published 16 hours ago

Roger Waters (Pink Floyd) Addresses Israel-Gaza Antisemitism Accusations - Glenn Greenwald clip, from Nov 2, interview

I'm sharing this from 'Glenn Greenwald' on YouTube.

This is a clip from our show SYSTEM UPDATE, now airing every weeknight at 7pm ET on Rumble.

You can watch the full episode for FREE here: https://rumble.com/v3t2das-system-upd...

https://rumble.com/v3t2das-system-update-174.html

Now available as a podcast!

Find full episodes here: https://linktr.ee/systemupdate_

Join us LIVE on Rumble, weeknights at 7pm ET:

https://rumble.com/c/GGreenwald

Become part of our Locals community: https://greenwald.locals.com/

Follow Glenn: Twitter:   / ggreenwald  

Instagram:   / glenn.11.greenwald  

Follow System Update: Twitter:   / systemupdate_   

Instagram:   / systemupdate__  

TikTok:   / systemupdate__  

Facebook:   / systemupdate.tv  

LinkedIn:   / systemupdate  


Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket