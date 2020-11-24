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Qantas CEO: Covid-19 Vaccination COMPULSORY for International Travel
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65 views • November 24, 2020
Revelation 13:17:
“And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.”
King James Version (KJV)

The head of Australia’s Qantas Airways has said his airline plans to require all international travelers to be vaccinated against Covid-19 before boarding their flights, and predicted similar policies would be adopted worldwide.

In a television interview with Australian news program A Current Affair, Alan Joyce explained that a coronavirus jab may not be necessary for domestic air travel, but that it would be a “necessity” for international flights entering and leaving Australia.

“We are looking at changing our terms and conditions to say, for international travelers, that we will ask people to have a vaccination before they can get on the aircraft.”

Compulsory vaccination will likely become a new reality for international travelers around the world, Joyce added. [Unless people all over the world wake the heck up and do what they did in Denmark].

[No government can force anyone who has reached legal adulthood to be vaccinated for the coronavirus — we are protected by the Nuremberg Code.]

I think that’s going to be a common thing talking to my colleagues in other airlines around the globe. (…)

The idea of creating Covid-19 “passports” that would allow vaccinated or presumably immune individuals from traveling freely has been floated since nearly the start of the health crisis.

Speaking at the G20 summit last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping [unsurprisingly] proposed introducing globally-recognized health QR codes, saying it would help to restore coronavirus-hit international trade and travel.

Source : https://humansarefree.com/2020/11/qantas-ceo-covid-19-vaccination-compulsory-for-international-travel.html
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