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The Great American Mask Rip Off (MIRRORED)
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118 views • October 08, 2020
The Great American Mask Rip Off (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Technocracy News & Trends at:-
https://youtu.be/gEtNLW1B29w
Patrick Wood and Citizens for Free Speech present Dr. Russell Blaylock, MD and board certified neurosurgeon, on the safety and science surrounding the wearing of face masks.
Website of Citizens for Free Speech is at:-
https://www.citizensforfreespeech.org
Mirrored from You Tube channel Technocracy News & Trends at:-
https://youtu.be/gEtNLW1B29w
Patrick Wood and Citizens for Free Speech present Dr. Russell Blaylock, MD and board certified neurosurgeon, on the safety and science surrounding the wearing of face masks.
Website of Citizens for Free Speech is at:-
https://www.citizensforfreespeech.org
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