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PICK ONE! SINGLE MOTHERS OR ABORTIONS?
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8 views • October 23, 2020
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Question: “You have made it clear that you are against men dating single mothers. You are also against abortions. However your approach fails to consider that 1/3 of British women have had an abortion, likely due to pressure to peruse a career first. There are high odds that a man could be dating a single mother of a dead child she got aborted. Many abort to increase their dating prospects as you can hide an abortion from a man, but not a child.”
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Question: “You have made it clear that you are against men dating single mothers. You are also against abortions. However your approach fails to consider that 1/3 of British women have had an abortion, likely due to pressure to peruse a career first. There are high odds that a man could be dating a single mother of a dead child she got aborted. Many abort to increase their dating prospects as you can hide an abortion from a man, but not a child.”
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
? Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/stefanmolyneux
? Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
? Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
? Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
? Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
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