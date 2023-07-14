🚨MUST WATCH FOOTAGE🚨
Abandoned Ukrainian Soldier Found By Russian Forces Tells His Story.
He was Mobilized And Forced To Go To War. This Is The State Of The Ukrainian Army. They Have Run Out Of Troops And Are Sacrificing Civilians To The Frontline.
THIS WAR MUST END NOW!
